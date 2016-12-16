Feds Reject the Only LNG Export Plan on the US West Coast
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has conclusively rejected the only U.S. West Coast plan to ship liquefied natural gas from Canada and the Rockies to Asia. Late last week, FERC commissioners announced that they had again voted unanimously to refuse federal approval for the $7.6 billion Jordan Cove Energy Project export terminal and the Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline .
