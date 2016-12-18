Environment Ministry to consolidate m...

Environment Ministry to consolidate management of radioactive waste from Fukushima disastere

Saturday Dec 17

The government plans to set up a new bureau in the Environment Ministry to unify the handling of radioactive waste generated by the 2011 Fukushima disaster, informed sources said. The bureau, which will also take on recycling management, will have around 200 staff and be created through a ministry reorganization in fiscal 2017 starting in April that will change the size of its workforce.

Chicago, IL

