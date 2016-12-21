Education a casualty of earthquake in Indonesia's Aceh
Last week's earthquake in Indonesia's northern province of Aceh damaged dozens of schools, undermining children's ability to recovery from the trauma of the disaster Displaced children queue for their meal at a shelter after a 6.5 Magnitude earthquake hit Pidie Jaya, Aceh. HONG KONG: Last week's earthquake in Indonesia's northern province of Aceh damaged dozens of schools, undermining children's ability to recovery from the trauma of the disaster, aid groups said.
