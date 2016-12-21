Education a Casualty of Earthquake in Indonesia's Aceh, Aid Agencies Say
Last week's earthquake in Indonesia's northern province of Aceh damaged dozens of schools, undermining children's ability to recover from the trauma of the disaster, aid groups said. Wednesday's 6.5 magnitude earthquake, which toppled dozens of buildings and killed at least 100 people, was the worst disaster to hit the region since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.
