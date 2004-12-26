December 26, 2004 Tsunami: 12 years on

December 26, 2004 Tsunami: 12 years on

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: The Indian Express

On the night of December 26, 2004, a massive quake of magnitude 9.1-9.3 - with its epicentre in Bay of Bengal - triggered one of the biggest Tsunamis the world had ever witnessed. The massive waves, measuring up to 30 metres, created havoc in 15 different countries killing more than 2,00,000 people.

