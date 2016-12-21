Chile Rocked By Powerful Christmas Ea...

Chile Rocked By Powerful Christmas Earthquake, Tsunami Alert Declared

A powerful earthquake shook southern Chile on Sunday, prompting officials to order an evacuation of coastal areas to guard against a possible tsunami.. The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.6 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles south-southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 22 miles .

