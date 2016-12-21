Brothers building a fashion empire after becoming orphans in Boxing Day tsunami
Two brothers who started selling flip-flops to help others after their parents were killed in the Boxing Day tsunami of 2004 have seen their business boom. Rob and Paul Forkan were on a family trip in Sri Lanka when their parents, Kevin, 54, and Sandra, 40, died having saved their younger siblings Matt, 12, and Rosie, nine, from the tsunami that killed 280,000 people.
