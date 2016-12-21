Be a vessel of comfort
I found myself this week reflecting on the tsunami disaster that struck twelve years ago this week. Thousands upon thousands upon thousands dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Aug '16
|Hary
|142
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
|Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15)
|Aug '15
|thanh
|5
Find what you want!
Search Asian Tsunami Disaster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC