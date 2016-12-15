Aceh orphanage in bad shape
BANDA ACEH: The Malaysian Red Crescent is shocked at the derelict state of the orphanage it built in Pidie here after the 2004 earthquake and tsunami. Its national executive board member James Kon said he did not expect to see the orphanage in such a poor condition having raised funds to build the 2ha orphanage some 12 years ago.
