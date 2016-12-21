A day in Photos
Tense attempts to collect elephant blood for DNA tests and WWII bomb discovery in Germany are among featured events on Dec 26, 2016. Wildlife officials collect blood samples from an elephant at the Elephant Kraal in Ayutthaha province to check if any pachyderm there was illegally acquired.
Asian Tsunami Disaster Discussions
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Aug '16
|Hary
|142
|Thailand: Sand and silence awaits (Jul '14)
|Jul '16
|davidblack
|2
|Power operating facility stronger, safer in fiv... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|next problem
|1
|Massive bloody tumors appearing ever more frequ... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|BDV
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|Remembering Tsunami 2004: - I wanted to know' (Dec '14)
|Jan '16
|ibu dita
|5
|Japanese reactor radiation detected off B.C. coast (Apr '15)
|Aug '15
|thanh
|5
