Tennessee Titans: Could Corey Davis make the Pro Bowl?
Projections for Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis are all over the place, but could he conceivably make the Pro Bowl in 2017? Is Tennessee Titans rookie Corey Davis a Pro Bowl player? Certainly not yet. But the same player left off an All-Rookie team prediction on NFL.com done by Bucky Brooks, was projected as a potential Pro Bowl player this year by the site's Marc Sessler.
Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Da'Rick Rogers released by Colts (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Max Flatulence
|2
|Too much Tide (Oct '13)
|Nov '13
|Bama is the best
|9
|Three-and-out: Tennessee's keys to victory agai... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|no more plays
|13
|Tennessee Vols believe they're on verge of big ... (Oct '13)
|Nov '13
|tennessee gets beat
|26
|No. 1 Alabama rolls over Tennessee, 45-10 (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|tennessee looks weak
|1
|Previewing the Tennessee Volunteer Defense (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|woofpack
|3
|Tennessee upsets South Carolina (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|it was a flute
|2
