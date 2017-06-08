Tennessee Titans: Could Corey Davis make the Pro Bowl?

Projections for Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis are all over the place, but could he conceivably make the Pro Bowl in 2017? Is Tennessee Titans rookie Corey Davis a Pro Bowl player? Certainly not yet. But the same player left off an All-Rookie team prediction on NFL.com done by Bucky Brooks, was projected as a potential Pro Bowl player this year by the site's Marc Sessler.

