Adrian Martinez, four-star quarterback from Clovis West, commits to Tennessee
Many schools lobbied for Martinez, but the lure of Southeastern Conference football drew Martinez to Tennessee. He verbally committed to the Volunteers on Friday and says he expects to sign his letter-of-intent in December.
Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Da'Rick Rogers released by Colts (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Max Flatulence
|2
|Too much Tide (Oct '13)
|Nov '13
|Bama is the best
|9
|Three-and-out: Tennessee's keys to victory agai... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|no more plays
|13
|Tennessee Vols believe they're on verge of big ... (Oct '13)
|Nov '13
|tennessee gets beat
|26
|No. 1 Alabama rolls over Tennessee, 45-10 (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|tennessee looks weak
|1
|Previewing the Tennessee Volunteer Defense (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|woofpack
|3
|Tennessee upsets South Carolina (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|it was a flute
|2
