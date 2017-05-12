Adrian Martinez, four-star quarterbac...

Adrian Martinez, four-star quarterback from Clovis West, commits to Tennessee

Next Story Prev Story
May 12, 2017 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Many schools lobbied for Martinez, but the lure of Southeastern Conference football drew Martinez to Tennessee. He verbally committed to the Volunteers on Friday and says he expects to sign his letter-of-intent in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Da'Rick Rogers released by Colts (Oct '14) Oct '14 Max Flatulence 2
News Too much Tide (Oct '13) Nov '13 Bama is the best 9
News Three-and-out: Tennessee's keys to victory agai... (Nov '13) Nov '13 no more plays 13
News Tennessee Vols believe they're on verge of big ... (Oct '13) Nov '13 tennessee gets beat 26
News No. 1 Alabama rolls over Tennessee, 45-10 (Nov '13) Nov '13 tennessee looks weak 1
News Previewing the Tennessee Volunteer Defense (Oct '13) Oct '13 woofpack 3
News Tennessee upsets South Carolina (Oct '13) Oct '13 it was a flute 2
See all Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC