Just Like Reggie: Ut's Derek Barnett drafted by Eagles in first round

Thursday Apr 27

The University of Tennessee's Derek Barnett poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft held in Philadelphia. The University of Tennessee's Derek Barnett poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft held in Philadelphia.

Chicago, IL

