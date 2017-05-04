Draft Analyst Breaks Down Six Vols in NFL Draft
Over the past two seasons, the University of Tennessee hasn't had a single player taken in the NFL Draft. The Vols are expected to have multiple players selected in this year's draft, including some in the early rounds.
Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Da'Rick Rogers released by Colts (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Max Flatulence
|2
|Too much Tide (Oct '13)
|Nov '13
|Bama is the best
|9
|Three-and-out: Tennessee's keys to victory agai... (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|no more plays
|13
|Tennessee Vols believe they're on verge of big ... (Oct '13)
|Nov '13
|tennessee gets beat
|26
|No. 1 Alabama rolls over Tennessee, 45-10 (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|tennessee looks weak
|1
|Previewing the Tennessee Volunteer Defense (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|woofpack
|3
|Tennessee upsets South Carolina (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|it was a flute
|2
