Jets Host TE Mychal Rivera

Mar 20, 2017

The Jets brought in unrestricted free agent Mychal Rivera for a visit to the Atlantic Health Training Center Monday. Originally a sixth-round pick of the Raiders in 2013, Rivera has been productive for Oakland in his five-year career.

