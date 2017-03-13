Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Justin Hunter signs with Pittsburgh Steelers
Hunter, 25, was a mid-season signing by the Bills who appeared in 12 games for the team last year. While he only caught ten passes for 189 yards, he tied for the team lead with four touchdown receptions.
