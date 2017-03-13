Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ju...

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Justin Hunter signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Buffalo Rumblings

Hunter, 25, was a mid-season signing by the Bills who appeared in 12 games for the team last year. While he only caught ten passes for 189 yards, he tied for the team lead with four touchdown receptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffalo Rumblings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Da'Rick Rogers released by Colts (Oct '14) Oct '14 Max Flatulence 2
News Too much Tide (Oct '13) Nov '13 Bama is the best 9
News Three-and-out: Tennessee's keys to victory agai... (Nov '13) Nov '13 no more plays 13
News Tennessee Vols believe they're on verge of big ... (Oct '13) Nov '13 tennessee gets beat 26
News No. 1 Alabama rolls over Tennessee, 45-10 (Nov '13) Nov '13 tennessee looks weak 1
News Previewing the Tennessee Volunteer Defense (Oct '13) Oct '13 woofpack 3
News Tennessee upsets South Carolina (Oct '13) Oct '13 it was a flute 2
See all Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Volunteers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,625,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC