#24 Tennessee Volunteers travel to Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday
No. 24/24 Tennessee will close its 2016 regular-season schedule against Vanderbilt on Saturday with a 6:30pm CT kickoff at Vanderbilt Stadium. Saturday's game will have a SEC Network broadcast with Tom Hart and Andre Ware in the booth and Cole Cubelic reporting from the sidelines.
