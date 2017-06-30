Stoke boss Mark Hughes admits Jonathan Walters could join Burnley
Stoke manager Mark Hughes will not stand in Jonathan Walters' way after accepting he wants to join the Irish contingent at Burnley. The 33-year-old appears set to leave Staffordshire following seven years there, with the offer of a longer contract in Lancashire something which is appealing to the Republic of Ireland international.
