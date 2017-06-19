What Does Scott Booker Bring To The Nebraska Coaching Staff?
In a move on Tuesday, Scott Booker was announced as your new Safeties coach as Bob Elliott is stepping down from that role. Many folks from Notre Dame seemed to be thrilled that Booker was not retained in South Bend, not only for his Tight End coaching, but also for his Special Teams issues.
