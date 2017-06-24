Vikings

Saturday Jun 24

Earlier this month , Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd reportedly failed three blood-alcohol tests and skipped another entirely while serving his 96-day house arrest over an extreme DUI case in Arizona. His excuse for allegedly violating a judge's order to abstain from alcohol: He had been drinking kombucha, the fermented tea that can contain a low level of alcohol.

