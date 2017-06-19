Saints sign veteran center Chris Watt...

Saints sign veteran center Chris Watt after minicamp tryout

Monday Jun 19

The New Orleans Saints signed center Chris Watt after the former San Diego Charger tried out at the team's mandatory minicamp last week, the team announced Monday. Watt, whom the Chargers drafted out of Notre Dame in the third round in 2014 to be their starting center, has started 13 games in the NFL, but his career has been derailed by injury.

Chicago, IL

