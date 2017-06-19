Saints sign veteran center Chris Watt after minicamp tryout
The New Orleans Saints signed center Chris Watt after the former San Diego Charger tried out at the team's mandatory minicamp last week, the team announced Monday. Watt, whom the Chargers drafted out of Notre Dame in the third round in 2014 to be their starting center, has started 13 games in the NFL, but his career has been derailed by injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC