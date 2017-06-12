Riley found perfect launching pad at Oklahoma
In terms of pure shock value, Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops' retirement last week at age 56 ranks as the most jarring college football story in years. Perhaps since we learned in early 2013 that Notre Dame star Manti Te'o's girlfriend didn't exist - but that carried no long-term consequence.
