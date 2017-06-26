Prosecutor wants judge to jail Viking...

Prosecutor wants judge to jail Vikings WR Michael Floyd in alcohol case

Monday Jun 26

Scottsdale prosecutors do not buy Michael Floyd's kombucha tea defense and will ask a judge to jail the Vikings wide receiver for violating probation in his drunken-driving conviction after he tested positive for alcohol this month. "It appears he's in violation and he should be ordered to serve the rest of his jail time," city prosecutor Caron Close told the Pioneer Press on Monday.

Chicago, IL

