Prosecutor wants judge to jail Vikings WR Michael Floyd in alcohol case
Scottsdale prosecutors do not buy Michael Floyd's kombucha tea defense and will ask a judge to jail the Vikings wide receiver for violating probation in his drunken-driving conviction after he tested positive for alcohol this month. "It appears he's in violation and he should be ordered to serve the rest of his jail time," city prosecutor Caron Close told the Pioneer Press on Monday.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
