Michael Floyd to Spend One Day in Jail

11 hrs ago

Michael Floyd has been found in violation of the terms of his house arrest, according to Josh Weinfuss at ESPN . A Scottsdale judge found Vikings WR Michael Floyd in violation of the terms of his house arrest for by testing positive for alcohol, which he claimed was the result of drinking too much kombucha.

Chicago, IL

