Michael Floyd house arrest

TMZ reported Friday that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd recently tested positive for alcohol at least three times and skipped another test altogether while under house arrest after he was found guilty of extreme DUI in February. Floyd, whom police found passed out at the wheel of a car at an intersection in Scottsdale, Ariz., in December, is supposed to be abstaining from alcohol while under the 96-day house arrest, and a judge has ordered him to undergo random breath tests.

