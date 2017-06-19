Former Patriots WR Michael Floyd violates terms of house arrest

First reported by TMZ and confirmed by Andrew Krammer of Minnesota's Star Tribune with police records, current Viking and former Cardinal and Patriot wide receiver Michael Floyd failed multiple BAC tests and missed another last Sunday evening and into Monday morning - violating the terms of his house arrest. Floyd said he drank Kombucha tea, records show, which is a fermented beverage that can contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol when properly stored.

