Former Cardinals WR Michael Floyd tests positive for alcohol while under house arrest
Earlier today, TMZ Sports reported that Vikings Wide Receiver Michael Floyd tested positive for alcohol during his house arrest. #Vikings WR Michael Floyd tested positive for alcohol during his house arrest this week and could get jail time, per @TMZ_Sports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revenge of the Birds.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC