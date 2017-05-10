Vikings sign former Cardinals receiver and St. Paul native Michael Floyd
Former Cardinals receiver and Cretin-Derham Hall graduate Michael Floyd agreed to a one-year deal with the Vikings on Wednesday, a league source confirmed to the Star Tribune. Floyd's deal is worth $1.5 million and up to $6 million through incentives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC