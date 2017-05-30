Vikings' Michael Floyd back in his comfort zone - on and off the field
Despite his standing on the depth chart, the big wideout from St. Paul is thankful for this opportunity with his hometown team after he went unsigned through several weeks of free agency, likely due to pleading guilty to a charge of extreme drunken driving in Arizona this February. Floyd could still be suspended by the NFL for that December arrest.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
