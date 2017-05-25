This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #...

This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football: #11 Ian Book

Sunday May 21

At #11 we have ... University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book ! Ian, come on down and let us say a few words about you! First, yes, Ian is a scholarship player, an athletic scholarship player, Book skills notwithstanding. In fact the redshirt freshman quarterback was offered a scholarship by ex QB coach Mike Sanford, who presumably thought his #1 QB potential at Boise State translated to great #2 potential at Notre Dame.

Chicago, IL

