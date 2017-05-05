Notre Dame Football: Tight Ends on the rise in 2017
Notre Dame returns four veterans for the upcoming season. Fans will be glad to see fifth-year senior Durham Smythe, seniors Nic Weishar and Tyler Luatua and junior Alize Jones whose name has changed to Alize Mack.
