Mike Zimmer: Minnesota provides Michael Floyd with 'good support system'

Michael Floyd can start practicing with his new team next week, now that the remainder of his house arrest sentence has been transferred from Arizona to Minnesota . Speaking at his youth football camp, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said it's "important" that Floyd can start working with the team earlier than expected, after his sentence was transferred Wednesday.

