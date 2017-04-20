Microsoft built a watch that calmed woman's Parkinson's tremors
Using an invention, supported by a BBC project and Haiyan Zhang , Microsoft Research Cambridge's innovation director, Lawton has been able to use a wearable device to reclaim her lifelong passion for drawing and sketching. "I'm trying to figure out a way to move this forward, because I've got hundreds of messages from people who want the device for themselves or their family members", Zhang told Microsoft.
