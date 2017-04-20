Los Angeles Chargers undrafted rookie...

Los Angeles Chargers undrafted rookie spotlight: James Onwalu

Los Angeles Chargers' rookie mini-camp is in full swing and the coaches are deep into evaluating the talent the organization brought in either through the draft or the undrafted free-agent process. James Onwalu, a linebacker from Notre Dame, is next up in our undrafted rookie spotlight, and he is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

