How does Hugh Thornton's retirement affect the Falcons' guard competition?

We received a bit of unnerving and surprising news on Tuesday afternoon when it was announced that Falcons ' G Hugh Thornton would be retiring from the NFL . Thornton was signed by Atlanta as a free agent only a few months ago, and it was believed that he would be a prominent player in the battle for the now-vacant RG position.

Chicago, IL

