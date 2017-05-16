ESPN Radio to Debut New Morning Show Hosted by Mike Golic and Trey Wingo
ESPN Radio will debut its new morning drive show hosted by Mike Golic and Trey Wingo later this fall, from 6 - 10 a.m. ET. The daily ESPN Radio program will initially be simulcast on ESPN2 before moving to its permanent simulcast home on ESPNU.
