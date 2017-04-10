Notre Dame turns to sophomore QB Brandon Wimbush
In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush carries during the team's NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh. Wimbush, the third-year sophomore tasked with resuscitating the Fighting Irish after a 4-8 season, spent most of his first season preparing to be just one snap away from taking over a team that was fighting for a College Football Playoff spot until the very last play of its regular season.
