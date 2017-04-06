Notre Dame Football: Tommy Rees Says Offense is the Perfect Combination of Kelly and Long
Former Notre Dame quarterback and current quarterback coach, Tommy "Tom" Rees, told Douglas Farmer of NBC Sports that the Irish offense still has some Brian Kelly in it, but also contains some of new offensive coordinator, Chip Long. "The offense conceptually is still coach Kelly," Rees told Farmer.
