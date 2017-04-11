Harrison Smith talks about his path to the Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings safety recently talked about how he fell in love with the game of football and how he grew as a player at Notre Dame. Five seasons into his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Smith has already established himself as one of the best safeties in the NFL.
