EU unity in Brexit talks in Britain's interest - Tusk
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May left greets European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker ahead of a working dinner at 10 Downing Street London Wednesday European Union ministers met in Luxembourg on Thursday to underscore their unity ahead of Saturday's meeting to approve their negotiation position. The call for a united front comes hot on the heels of a war of words between May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said Britain should not have "illusions" about the talks.
