Saints close to deal with linebacker Manti Te'o
According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, the Saints are close to a deal with Chargers free agent Manti Te'o , and the deal could be finalized as soon as tomorrow. The Chargers traded up in the 2013 draft to select Te'o in the second round out of Notre Dame.
