New Saints linebacker Manti Te'o on the mend, ready to compete for the communicator

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: The Advocate

Through the ups and downs of a brilliant career at Notre Dame and four injury-plagued years in San Diego, one part of his path remained a constant. Te'o has always been the man responsible for making the calls for the defense, a role he'll have to fight to earn on a Saints defense that is suddenly full of veteran linebackers with experience in the middle.

