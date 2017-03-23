Goodbye Manti Te'o

Manti Te'o had a rough day at the office on Sunday. Duke Johnson had him picking up his jock strap multiple times pic.twitter.com/brHdEMPCGh @darmstrong17 @NickNRickShep I mean, Te'o routinely struggles at one thing, tackling, that's like... 33-50% of his job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts From The Blue.