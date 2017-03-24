Can Manti Te'o improve the New Orleans Saints' struggling defense?
While his former team is relocating to Los Angeles, linebacker Manti Te'o will be heading to New Orleans after agreeing to a two-year deal worth $5 million. While the Chargers are relocating from San Diego to Los Angeles, Manti Te'o will not be part of the process.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
