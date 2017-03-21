2 Hawaii standouts find new NFL homes

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, a former Saint Louis and Cal product and a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced. Linebacker Manti Te'o, a Punahou and Notre Dame star and a second-round pick of the San Diego Chargers, signed a two-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, according to nfl.com and multiple other sources.

