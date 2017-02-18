Stanford men go distance in relay, Allman has record weight

Jack Shumway helped Stanford's distance relay team run 9:28.72 to place second with the third-fastest time in school indoor history. Photo by David Bernal./isiphotos.com In weekend indoor track and field meets involving Stanford, the Cardinal men's distance medley relay team assured itself of a berth in the NCAA Championships and Valarie Allman broke the school record in the weight throw for the fourth time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.