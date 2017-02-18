Notre Dame Football Will Add Tony Jones Jr. To Their Active Backfield
The Irish will enter the '17 season without running back Tarean Folston, who had an injury-filled, yet successful, career at Notre Dame. Although he wasn't invited to the NFL combine, he has exciting talent including above average elusiveness that should spark interest from NFL scouts.
