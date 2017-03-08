Notre Dame Football: Michael Floyd Pleads Guilty to Extreme DUI
Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd will be confined for 24 days in the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office jail after pleading guilty Thursday to extreme driving while intoxicated. Floyd's plea satisfies the other six charges against him, including a more serious "super extreme DUI" that could have required more jail time.
