Notre Dame Football: Ex-Irish WR Michael Floyd Faces DUI Charge Feb. 24
Michael Floyd may possibly go from football's biggest stage to an Arizona jail cell in less than three weeks' time. Floyd, a former standout wide receiver for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish , was charged Dec. 12 with "super extreme DUI" - which sounds like an "Animal House" reference, but is no laughing matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at One Foot Down.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC