National Signing Day 2017: 3-Star DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to Notre Dame

23 hrs ago Read more: One Foot Down

The Irish will get some additional help on the defensive line in the 2017 class, as Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa announced Wednesday morning his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish . The 6' 4", 270 lb defensive end out of Kapolei High School in Kapolei, Hawaii chose the Irish over offers from USC, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Washington, and others.

